'Veterans Village': Non-profit helps homeless veterans with housing in Houston

The Brief Tunnel to Towers opened Veterans Villages to house homeless veterans. 62-year-old Orlando found a fresh start in a community built for veterans like him.



A non-profit is helping homeless veterans get back on their feet by offering not just housing but hope. A veteran told FOX 26 the program saved his life.

Veterans Village in Houston

What we know:

62-year-old Orlando Camacho has lived in Veterans Village for about a year. It's a housing program run by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which turned a former hotel into an apartment complex for veterans.

Camacho served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman. He struggled with addiction and PTSD. Rehab in New Jersey led him to Veterans Village in Houston.

At the Veterans Village complex, Camacho has access to laundry and gym areas. The program said they provide affordable and free housing to veterans.

"It saved my life by me having a place to lay my head, and a roof over my head," said Camacho.

"What’s your message to other veterans?" said FOX 26 reporter Jillian Hartmann. "My message is don’t give up, keep trying. If I did it, anyone can do it."

What's next:

Now, Orlando Camacho is looking ahead as the foundation builds new trailer homes for vets ready for more independence. The comfort homes are expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Camacho's story is one of many as the foundation continues its mission to end veteran homelessness, one home at a time.