Houston weather: Warm, sunny Saturday before Sunday storms, cooldown

The Brief Warm Weekend Ahead Storms Sunday night, A Few Could Be Severe Turning Much Colder & Windy Early Next Week



It'll be a warm and sunny weekend before a strong cold front brings a cooldown for part of next week.

Warmer days this weekend

Saturday and Sunday bring a big warming trend with lots of sunshine and a spring feel.

It’s a great stretch for the rodeo and nice, but breezy at the beach before the next system approaches late in the weekend.

Humidity will also be on the rise. So get ready to feel that sticky steamy air that we are so used to in H-Town.

Storms Sunday night, then a sharp change

A strong cold front moves through Sunday night with a quick line of strong storms that could bring gusty winds.

There's a low 1/5 risk for a few severe storms Sunday evening and Sunday night for Houston, with a slightly higher 2 out of 5 risk clipping parts of Walker, Polk & San Jacinto counties.

The main weather threats with the front will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and brief heavy rain.

Once the front clears, colder air rushes in and winds turn brisk, setting up a blustery start to next week.

Another surge of chilly air

Behind Sunday night's front, the return to work and school on Monday will be a chilly one across southeast Texas.

Jackets and coats may be needed as high temperatures make a whopping 25° drop from where they were Sunday.

Look for highs only near 60 Monday afternoon with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. We should escape a freeze, but extra layers will be needed.

But this time of the year, cold air doesn't last long. We'll be back to the 80s by next Thursday.