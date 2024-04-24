Say goodbye to cool mornings and dry air, because we are locked in to a muggy, breezy and eventually showery pattern.

Overnight low temperatures will remain stuck in the 70s with afternoon highs in the 80s.

Rain chances will be highest north of Houston and several days of scattered severe storms will affect North Texas.