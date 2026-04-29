Houston weather: Strong, severe evening storms possible

The Brief Few strong to severe evening storms possible FOX 26 Storm Alert in effect for Friday Much cooler, drier weekend ahead



Strong to severe storms will be possible on Wednesday evening in the Houston area.

Houston weather: Strong, severe storms possible Wednesday evening

SCATTERED EVENING STORMS, FEW COULD BE SEVERE

Hot and humid conditions continue Wednesday with highs near 90 and breezy south winds. Expect scattered late-day storms rumbling in from the northwest . Any storm could bring brief heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Isolated street flooding is also a concern. There's a 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms south of I-10. North of I-10, there's a 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms this evening. Make sure to have multiple ways to get alerts.

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STORM ALERT FRIDAY

A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect for Friday as a front moves in. Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms, some producing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Storms may produce enough rain for street flooding at times, especially by the afternoon and evening. Check in frequently with FOX Local for forecast updates.

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COOLER, DRIER WEEKEND

Behind the front, much cooler and drier air settles in. Highs drop into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Humidity falls off, making for a comfortable and refreshing weekend. This means a cooler and refreshing first weekend for the month of May.