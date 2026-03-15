The Brief Brief Storms Sunday Night Much Colder & Windy Early Next Week Elevated Fire Danger



Behind Sunday night's front, the return to work and school on Monday will be a chilly one across southeast Texas.

Storms Sunday night, then a sharp change

A strong cold front moves through Sunday evening with a quick line of strong storms that could bring gusty winds. The timeframe for storms will be 5-9 p.m.

There's a low 1/5 risk for a few severe storms Sunday evening and Sunday night for Houston, with a slightly higher 2 out of 5 risk clipping parts of Walker, Polk & San Jacinto counties.

The main weather threats with the front will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail. Once the front clears, colder air rushes in and winds turn brisk, setting up a blustery start to next week.

Alerts from National Weather Service

In addition to the Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center, the local Houston/Galveston Office of the National Weather Service has issued several alerts.

A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening for all of Southeast Texas.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for all counties on Monday.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY goes into effect Sunday morning for both bays and Gulf waters through Sunday evening and then transitions to a GALE WATCH into Monday afternoon.

Another surge of chilly air

Jackets and coats may be needed Monday as high temperatures make a whopping 25° drop from where they were Sunday.

Look for highs only near 60 Monday afternoon with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. We should escape a freeze, but extra layers will be needed.

But this time of the year, cold air doesn't last long. We'll be back to the 80s by next Thursday and could be seeing our first 90 degree day of the year next weekend.