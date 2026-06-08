Houston drivers worried about World Cup traffic? Here's what transportation officials want you to know

The Brief Houston is expected to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Transportation officials say drivers should expect heavier traffic around event areas and major destinations. METRO and TxDOT are encouraging commuters to plan ahead, leave early and consider alternative transportation options.



The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and for many Houstonians, excitement about the global event comes with one major question: What will all those visitors mean for traffic?

Transportation officials say there will likely be more congestion during the tournament, particularly around match venues, entertainment districts and other major destinations. But they say drivers can take steps now to help avoid some of the biggest headaches.

Visitor surge:

METRO officials say they're preparing for a significant increase in travelers during the tournament.

"We don't have changes, we have enhancements," METRO's Anna Carpenter said during an interview with FOX 26. "The service that was already there that our everyday users rely on will remain. We will just enhance key routes with extended hours and more frequency of those same routes, including our rail."

Officials say additional buses and rail service will be available to help move visitors and residents throughout the region while maintaining existing transit services for regular riders.

What to expect:

Transportation officials say drivers should prepare for increased traffic near event locations and major gathering areas associated with the World Cup.

TxDOT recommends that commuters plan ahead and leave earlier than usual, particularly if traveling through busy corridors or heading to Houston-area airports.

Officials also say drivers should expect construction zones in some areas and remain alert to temporary traffic changes, directional signage and work zone restrictions.

Alternatives to driving:

Transportation leaders are encouraging Houstonians to consider alternatives to driving when possible.

METRO says its park-and-ride system could be an option for suburban commuters looking to avoid some of the congestion closer to the city.

"If you want to come into town from the suburbs, now is the perfect time to do it with our park and ride system," Carpenter said. "You can park your car outside of the loop and ride in."

Officials are also encouraging people to consider METRO bus and rail service, rideshare options, and hotel shuttle services during the tournament.

Stay informed:

Transportation officials recommend checking real-time traffic information before heading out.

Drivers can monitor conditions through Houston TranStar, DriveTexas and other traffic apps to stay informed about crashes, delays, road closures and alternative routes.

Officials also recommend monitoring weather conditions and remaining aware of increased pedestrian activity around event zones.

The Bottom Line:

Transportation officials acknowledge Houston's roads will be busier during the World Cup. However, they say planning ahead, allowing extra travel time, and staying flexible could help drivers avoid many of the anticipated delays.

The advice for Houstonians: know before you go.