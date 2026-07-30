The Brief Houston's Barbecue Inn is set to close this weekend. The restaurant is a family-owned business that started as a small home in the 1940s. News of the closure brought a line of patrons to the restaurant and more love and loyalty shared online.



After nearly eight decades of service in Independence Heights, Houston's Barbecue Inn will be closing its doors for good this weekend.

Houston Barbecue Inn shutting down

What we know:

Multiple reports say the restaurant, located on Crosstimbers and Yale Streets, will close after service this Saturday.

The Barbecue Inn has been in business since 1946. According to the business website, the restaurant started as a house with a "storefront façade" with a barbecue pit.

A couple, Louis and Nell Skrehot, opened the business, and their two sons became busboys.

What we don't know:

FOX 26 is working to learn why the Barbecue Inn is shutting down.

Customers react

What they're saying:

Facebook is flooded with loyal Barbecue Inn patrons sharing their love for the business, memories of previous visits, and disappointment at its upcoming closure.

News of the closure brought customers to the restaurant on Thursday, starting a line that was wrapping around the business by the afternoon.