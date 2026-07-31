Houston weather: Very hot Friday in upper 90s; scattered weekend rain

The Brief Very hot weather continues today A summer front brings scattered weekend storms The tropics remain quiet



It's another hot and steamy afternoon ahead for Friday with no rain expected to help cool things off. However, there may be some scattered showers over the weekend.

Heat stays in control

Another steamy afternoon is ahead with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s to near 100. Heat index values will remain well into the triple digits.

Storms increase this weekend

A weak summer front will move into Southeast Texas, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Not everyone will get rain, but a few storms could provide temporary relief from the heat.

No tropical trouble

The Atlantic basin remains quiet, with no immediate tropical threats to Houston or the Gulf Coast.