There should be plenty of cloud cover across the area today along with scattered showers and even some strong thunderstorms north of Houston, but there also may be a few brief breaks in the clouds to allow for viewing of the eclipse coming up at 1:40 p.m. today.

Otherwise, look for a breezy, humid day with highs in the low 80s.

Tomorrow, especially tomorrow night and into very early Wednesday, there will be a chance for a round of severe thunderstorms with some large hail possible in the Houston area and for areas north of Houston. The late part of this week is looking nice and sunny.

Solar eclipse in Houston

While parts of Texas will be in the path of totality, only about 94% of the sun will be blocked in Houston.

In Houston, the eclipse begins at 12:20 p.m., the fullest coverage is at 1:40 p.m., and it ends at 3:01 p.m.