The solar eclipse on April 8 is a special occurrence in the United States because the next total solar eclipse to cross the country won’t be for two more decades.

On April 8, several states are in the path of totality, including Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Ohio and more.

SUGGESTED: What time will totality be in Texas?

If you miss this solar eclipse, when is the next time you can see one? It depends on where you are.

When is the next solar eclipse? Dates for total, partial, annular eclipses

According to NASA, the next solar eclipses will happen on the following dates:

Oct. 2, 2024: The next solar eclipse will be an annular solar eclipse – which means the moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth, so the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun. The sun creates a "ring of fire" around the moon instead. The annular eclipse will be visible in South America. A partial eclipse – where only part of the sun is covered – will be visible in South America, North America, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.

March 29, 2025: A partial eclipse will be visible from Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, the Atlantic Ocean and the Arctic Ocean.

Sept. 21, 2025: A partial eclipse will be visible from Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.

Feb. 17, 2026: An annular eclipse will be visible in Antarctica. A partial eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.

Aug. 12, 2026: A total solar eclipse will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a portion of Portugal. A partial eclipse will be visible in Europe, Africa, North America, the Arctic Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

FILE PHOTO. The sun is partially eclipsed in the first phase of a total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park on August 21, 2017 outside Jackson, Wyoming. Thousands of people have flocked to the Jackson and Teton National Park area for the 2017 solar Expand

SUGGESTED: Why is this eclipse so special?

When is the next total solar eclipse in the United States?

Photo: NASA

On March 30, 2033, Alaska will be the only U.S. state in the path of totality for a total solar eclipse.

According to NASA, the next total solar eclipse that will be visible from the contiguous United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044. However, only a few northernmost states will be in the path of totality.

Several more states from coast to coast are in the path of totality for a total solar eclipse on Aug. 12 2045, but that doesn’t include Texas.