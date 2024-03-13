Eclipse 2024: Why is this eclipse so special?

With the 2024 eclipse coming, lots of people are wanting to know what's the big difference between this eclipse and others.

Well, there's a couple reasons.

According to Eclipse2024.org, one of the big differences is the eclipse totality will last a little longer than previous ones.

That's because the moon lies a little closer to Earth during totality in 2024 (as compared to the totality in 2017), it will appear just a big larger in the sky. That essentially means it will take the moon a big longer to move in its orbit across the face of the Sun.

For a lot of people, it's all about duration of totality.

The other big reason it's so special, because there won't be another total eclipse in North America for another 20 years. August 23, 2044, to be exact. Now, there will be several other total eclipses, but not over the U.S. So if you want to see a total eclipse, this is your best chance or be prepared to wait for two decades.