Eclipse 2024: Where is the best place to see the 2024 eclipse in Texas?

The 2024 solar eclipse that will take place on April 8 will be quite the spectacle for everyone looking to the sky to see the awe-inspiring sight.

There are numerous cities to see the eclipse in Texas. However, the weather could be an issue as thick clouds may make it difficult to see the eclipse clearly. But it's too soon to tell if that could be an issue in mid-March.

Photo of the map via NASA

But according to a map from NASA, the following Texas cities will be the best based on the time of totality expected. Those cities include Bandera, Fredricksburg, Eagle Pass, Killeen and Waco.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Remember, that if you are planning to go to any of these cities, be sure to get there early, be sure to have your safe and approved glasses, and be safe on the highway and roads.