Eclipse 2024: Where in Texas will the eclipse be seen the longest?

The 2024 eclipse is quickly approaching and one question that's being asked a lot is where the eclipse will last the longest.

The answer to that is, it depends.

According to Astronomy.com, the closer to the eclipse's centerline path you are, the more duration you'll see.

For example, if you're traveling to Austin on the day of the eclipse, the length of totality will only be about 1 minute and 46 seconds.

However, if you're heading to Kerrville or Killeen, Texas, those times will be 4 minutes and 24 seconds, and 4 minutes and 17 seconds, respectively.

Here's the full list of length of totality (according to Astronomy.com) for some cities in Texas: