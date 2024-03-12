Eclipse 2024: What time will the solar eclipse happen in Texas?

The 2024 Eclipse in Texas is expected to be an amazing experience as everyone looks up to the skies.

The time of when the eclipse will take place in Texas will depend on where you're viewing the eclipse as the entire state will be pass in just over 20 minutes.

According to Eclipse2024.org, the first opportunity to see the full eclipse in Texas will be in Eagle Pass around 1:27 p.m. for a duration of 4 minutes and 23 seconds.

The path will then continue moving in a northeasterly direction towards the northwestern part of San Antonio by 1:34 p.m.

The path will continue toward the Austin area by 1:36 p.m. and the Killeen/Waco area by 1:38 p.m.

The path then rounds out over the state of Texas in Dallas by 1:40 p.m. and Texarkana by 1:46 p.m.