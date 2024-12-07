The rain returns to Southeast Texas this weekend. We do start on a chilling note this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 40s.

On and off showers are expected throughout the afternoon with highs once again in the 50s.

Another round of rain moves in on Sunday and there is the chance for isolated street flooding, but the biggest flood threat will stay off to our east.

Temperatures will be back to the 70s by Monday before a reinforcing front moves through early next week.

We will be much cooler by this upcoming Wednesday and Thursday.

