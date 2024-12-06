When is the first day of winter?

The Brief Winter starts on December 21, 2024 in the Northern Hemisphere. Winter ends on March 20, 2025.



December is here and temperatures are dropping, but the first day of winter is still a ways away.

When does winter start?

Winter will officially begin on Saturday, December 21 at 3:20 a.m. central time in the Northern Hemisphere.

December 21 is the winter solstice, which is the shortest day of the year.

What is the winter solstice?

The winter solstice is the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

Houston will get 10 hours, 14 minutes and 2 seconds of daylight.

The word solstice comes from the Latin words "sol," meaning sun, and "sistere," which means standing still.

That's because the sun's path across the sky is as low as it gets.

When does winter end?

Winter will last until the vernal equinox on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The vernal equinox is when there are nearly equal periods of daylight and darkness.

That marks the first day of spring.

What will the weather be like this winter?

The National Weather Service believes there will be above average temperatures and below-average precipitation for Texas this winter.

But while the weather can be mostly warm, a few extremely cold days can still cause some serious problems.

