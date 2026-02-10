Small dog killed in attack at Johnnie Steele Dog Park in Houston

The Brief A small dog named Bailey was fatally attacked by a larger dog last Saturday in the large dog area of Johnnie Steele Dog Park along Allen Parkway, according to owner Tia Dosewell. Witnesses say bystanders tried to pull Bailey from the larger dog’s mouth before he was rushed to a veterinarian, where he later died; the other dog’s owner allegedly left the park without helping. The family is urging small dog owners to use designated small dog areas and is asking anyone with information about the other dog’s owner to call or text 832-736-4136.



A dog owner watched in horror as her small dog was attacked and killed at a popular Houston dog park.

What we know:

It happened last Saturday at Johnnie Steele Dog Park on Allen Parkway.

"I didn't know that would be his last day," said Bailey's owner Tia Dosewell.

She says they were in the large dog area of the park when a big dog attacked Bailey.

Several bystanders tried to get the small dog out of the larger dog's mouth.

Bailey was rushed to the vet where he died.

"I saw the big dog rip the small dog," said witness Corbin Neilson. "I don't want to be too explicit. It was very gruesome."

Tia says the big dog's owner did nothing to help and quickly left the park.

She was able to take his photograph. We can't show his face since no charges are filed.

Tia's daughter, Jasmine Winfrey, says they've taken Bailey to the large dog park in the past several times a week with no issues.

In light of what happened, she urges other small dog owners to only unleash them in the small dog area.

If you have any information about the dog owner, call or text (832) 736-4136.