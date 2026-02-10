Harris County crime: 16-year-old shot multiple times after online transaction meet-up goes bad

The Brief An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was shot multiple times following an online transaction meet-up. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities received several firearms calls, along with weapons disturbance, at The Pierpont, located near the intersection of Springwoods Village Parkway and Hardy Freeway. During the transaction, officials said it went south, and the victim was shot and struck.



Online transaction turns bad, 16-year-old shot multiple times

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities received several firearms calls, along with weapons disturbance, at The Pierpont, located near the intersection of Springwoods Village Parkway and Hardy Freeway.

Officials said when they arrived, they found a 16-year-old male who had been shot at least three times.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and his injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Preliminary information from authorities stated they believed an online transaction between two groups took place at the location.

Officials said the victim was selling some items and agreed to meet another group on social media. Authorities said one of the people involved did live at the location.

During the transaction, officials said it went south, and the victim was shot and struck.

Officials stated the suspects, believed to be three young males, ran off from the scene. One of those males is believed to be the shooter.

Authorities added a vehicle was in play that was just outside the complex and that's where the suspects ran off to.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you're asked to contact Harris County authorities at (281) 376-3472.

What we don't know:

Officials did not disclose what items were being sold. But officials believe the items were contraband.