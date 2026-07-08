Houston weather: Rain chances isolated Thursday, increase for the weekend

The Brief Hot weather today, storms fading this evening Thursday likely turns even hotter Tropical plume brings increasing rain Friday and this weekend Updated CSU Hurricane Season Outlook



Highs have climbed into the 90s again today with heat index values reaching the triple digits. Spotty afternoon storms with brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds should wind down by early tonight.

Hotter Thursday

Thursday brings another round of July heat with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rain coverage looks lower, giving temperatures more room to climb during the afternoon.

Tropical moisture returns

A tropical plume pushes deeper moisture into Southeast Texas by late Friday and the weekend.

Rain chances increase with scattered showers and storms becoming more common Saturday and Sunday.

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Updated hurricane season outlook

Colorado State University released its July hurricane season update, lowering the number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes from earlier predictions.

CSU now predicts nine named storms for the rest of the season with four of those becoming hurricanes and only one becoming a major hurricane. If this verifies, this would be a very quiet season considering we average 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Even though there may be fewer tropical systems this season, you still want to prepare the same.