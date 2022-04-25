Real life relationship deal breakers
Real red flags in relationships are traits that destruct a partnership rather than stabilize it. There are many dealbreakers for every relationship, but Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini has focused on the five most common.
Mental health first aid for summer
Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares six suggestions to help you reinvest in your interests and enjoy a summer of refreshing wellness.
4 characteristics of a great wingman
Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini says a dedicated wingman is a loyal confidant who stands by your side providing protective support without expecting anything in return.
Healthy relationships: Don’t ignore 5 green flags
Do you have a strong relationship that can stand the test of time? Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares five "green flags" you can detect in a healthy, committed, and honest relationship.
Celebrating Father's Day: What makes dad irreplaceable
Dads are irreplaceable in the lives of their children. In a world where the challenges of raising children continue to climb, psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares four assets engaged dads provide to their children, constituting their strong influence.
Couples vacationing: Investing in your marriage for your children
If you struggle with the idea of planning a vacation with just your partner away from your kids, psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini says self-care and reconnection with your spouse while enjoying much-needed time away, actually helps you be a better parent and partner.
How soon is too soon to meet your partner’s kids?
When should you introduce your new partner to your children? Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares five guidelines to help you navigate an introduction.
5 ways to help kids feel safe in an unsafe world
Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini says practicing these five strategies will help your children feel more protected and safer in an unsafe world.
5 workplace behaviors that hurt your marriage
Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini discusses some of the most frequent behaviors involving work that can damage your marriage.
Honoring the meaning of Memorial Day: More than three-day weekend
As you celebrate Memorial Day with your family and friends, Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini says these suggestions can help you personalize the holiday and honor the greatest sacrifices of American military families stationed around the world.
When multi-tasking clutters your brain’s efficiency
If you feel strained by your task burden and your mind seems scattered and confused at times, these suggestions can help restore your brain, allowing you to think more clearly.
6 strategies to maintain sanity with kids home this summer
Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini outlines six strategies to boost your mental health, increase connection with friends, and bring a sense of order and calm to the challenging days of parenting over the summer break.
Are you carrying your share of the emotional labor for your relationship?
Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini discusses the signs that you are carrying too much of the emotional labor load and how to find balance to share the emotional labor with your partner.
The emotional side effects and benefits of quitting social media
Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares some of the emotional health benefits of quitting social media.
Relationship ultimatums: helpful or hurtful?
As alternatives to the issuance of an ultimatum or demand, Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini has compiled four examples of approaches to setting healthy boundaries in everyday situations that arise between couples.
Strategies for effective parenting with mental illness
Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares five suggestions to help you feel confident about your parenting and foster a sense of security in your child.
Honoring motherhood: Why and how we celebrate
Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares several suggestions to make your mother feel special and grateful you are her child.
Are you mistaking a textationship for a relationship?
Texting someone is convenient and less intense than talking with them face to face. But what happens when texts are the only way you communicate in your relationship?
Are you dating a 'roacher'?
Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares the signs that you're being "roached" by your partner, and what to do if you are.
5 types of friends who are bad for your marriage
Relationship experts caution couples to be aware of toxic friends who exploit or see the worst in their partner. Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini describes five friends of whom to be wary.