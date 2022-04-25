Real life relationship deal breakers

Real life relationship deal breakers

Real red flags in relationships are traits that destruct a partnership rather than stabilize it. There are many dealbreakers for every relationship, but Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini has focused on the five most common.

Mental health first aid for summer

Mental health first aid for summer

Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares six suggestions to help you reinvest in your interests and enjoy a summer of refreshing wellness.

4 characteristics of a great wingman

4 characteristics of a great wingman

Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini says a dedicated wingman is a loyal confidant who stands by your side providing protective support without expecting anything in return.

Celebrating Father's Day: What makes dad irreplaceable

Celebrating Father's Day: What makes dad irreplaceable

Dads are irreplaceable in the lives of their children. In a world where the challenges of raising children continue to climb, psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares four assets engaged dads provide to their children, constituting their strong influence.

Couples vacationing: Investing in your marriage for your children

Couples vacationing: Investing in your marriage for your children

If you struggle with the idea of planning a vacation with just your partner away from your kids, psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini says self-care and reconnection with your spouse while enjoying much-needed time away, actually helps you be a better parent and partner.

Relationship ultimatums: helpful or hurtful?

Relationship ultimatums: helpful or hurtful?

As alternatives to the issuance of an ultimatum or demand, Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini has compiled four examples of approaches to setting healthy boundaries in everyday situations that arise between couples.

Are you dating a 'roacher'?

Are you dating a 'roacher'?

Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares the signs that you're being "roached" by your partner, and what to do if you are.

5 types of friends who are bad for your marriage

5 types of friends who are bad for your marriage

Relationship experts caution couples to be aware of toxic friends who exploit or see the worst in their partner. Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini describes five friends of whom to be wary.