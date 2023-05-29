Memorial Day traditions for the whole family

Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off to summer, but its meaning runs much deeper. It's a time to pay respect to the men and women who have given their lives in service. As you enjoy a picnic lunch with friends and family or a backyard barbecue, I recommend these five ideas for honoring those in military service.

1. On Memorial Day at 3 p.m. across the USA, there is a moment of remembrance. Make it a point to talk to your children about the significance of doing this. At 3 p.m., stay still and quiet for one to two minutes. This teaches your children how to reflect and meditate on those who gave up their lives for theirs.

2. Seek out a Memorial Day parade and take part in it or watch it. These are fun to attend and remind your family what the day is all about.

3. Have your children read a book or read one to them about military heroes who served the country and the impact they left on the world. If your children are older, watch a movie together, such as "Private Benjamin," "Lincoln," or "1917," as a family and talk about the significance of wars, freedom, and the importance of democracy.

4. Write letters and make artwork with your children to send to our troops. Taking time to draw a picture or write letters of gratitude with your children is fun and meaningful. You can mail the letters or packages to a non-profit organization called "Support our Troops" at Support Our Troops, 13791 N. Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33613.

5. Make a care package as a family. Deliver flowers, home-cooked goodies, or other gifts to patients at a veterans' hospital. This is a wonderful way to teach children the importance of thankfulness and acts of kindness.

6. Visit a cemetery together. Walking through a cemetery and laying flowers on the graves of unknown soldiers is impactful for children to learn that one's purpose and ultimate sacrifices are never forgotten when given to save others.

Memorial Day honors fallen soldiers—these soldiers were parents, children, spouses, and friends. It's important to pay respect and tribute to them while simultaneously cherishing the time you have with your own loved ones. Take time to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice fallen soldiers made for our country today!