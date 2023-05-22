Unwind and connect: Essential summer self-care tips for families

The school year has been challenging for both parents and children. If you're feeling the need to take a break from everything and everyone over the summer, know that you're not alone. Juggling your child's busy schedule along with your own work and home life can increase stress and anxiety, impacting your physical and mental well-being. That's why it's crucial to prioritize self-care and nurture yourself this summer.

Here are six tips to help you have fun with your children while rejuvenating your sense of relaxation and joy that the long summer days bring:

1. Give yourself permission to relax. Whether you're working full-time throughout the summer or staying at home with the kids, it's important to allow yourself not to be everything to everyone. Take a moment to lie in a hammock or wake up early and listen to the birds. Engaging in activities that restore your sense of hope is not a waste of time. When parents relax, children tend to follow their example.

2. Spend time outdoors every day. Fresh air is vital for our well-being, and even a short amount of time in the sun can boost your mood by increasing serotonin and vitamin D levels. Additionally, young children benefit greatly from outdoor play for their physical and mental health. Consider taking a walk to the park or going for an evening hike to connect with your family and improve your sleep at night.

3. Share meals together. Eating together without distractions is incredibly important. Prioritize gathering everyone's attention by putting away gadgets during dinner and engaging in meaningful conversations with each other. The time away from phones can also be utilized for planning a fun activity at the end of the week.

4. Try something new as a family each week. Exploring new experiences with your children is a fantastic way to nurture their curiosity, excitement, and teamwork. It doesn't have to be an expensive endeavor; you can explore a new hiking trail, try out a restaurant in the neighborhood, experiment with a different culinary dish, or watch a new movie together. The possibilities are endless, and embracing novelty adds an element of adventure to your summer.

5. Keep a gratitude journal. Practicing gratitude is incredibly beneficial for your mental health. Purchase notebooks or journals for each family member and encourage them to jot down what they are grateful for each day. Younger children can draw pictures, while teenagers can make lists. Reminding yourself daily of the things you're grateful for helps foster resilience and joy.

6. Create a summer bucket list. Often, families have good intentions of doing certain activities during the summer, but life gets in the way. Sit down with your children and brainstorm a list of activities, regardless of whether they're big or small. What matters is that everyone participates. Display the list prominently and cross off the activities as you accomplish them. Make it a summer challenge to complete all of them before the next school year! Children always cherish the memories of summers when their parents engaged in fun activities planned together.

Summers are an opportunity for parents to connect and enjoy a break from hectic schedules. Take the time to listen to your children and to each other, and make this summer an incredible one that your children will fondly remember when they grow up.