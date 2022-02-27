Descendants of slave owners and enslaved help find families
This Black History Month two genealogists with very different backgrounds have a message for Americans. FOX 26 photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires spoke with them about how both descendants of slaves and slave owners can work together to preserve history.

Black History Month: Black Cowboy Museum
Black cowboys played a large role in creating ranching opportunities in Fort Bend County. FOX 26 photojournalist Ray Williams shows the inside of a museum in Rosenberg that documents the history of Black cowboys.

Houston nurse creates app to help nurses provide virtual wound care

In the fourth and final part of our Black history month series highlighting black-owned businesses throughout the Houston area. FOX 26’s Gabby Hart is shining a light on a local nurse who saw a problem within the home healthcare profession and came up with a service to solve it.