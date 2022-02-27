Houston Performing Arts School putting on 'The Wiz' extravaganza; fundraiser to provide scholarships
Not only will 'The Wiz' extravaganza benefit their school's future productions, but it will also benefit their future.
Black History tour homes in downtown Houston added to UNESCO 'Slave Route Project'
Three homes in Downtown Houston from the 1800s, considered important to the community, have been added to UNESCO's "Slave Route Project".
Descendants of slave owners and enslaved help find families
This Black History Month two genealogists with very different backgrounds have a message for Americans. FOX 26 photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires spoke with them about how both descendants of slaves and slave owners can work together to preserve history.
Black History Month: Black Cowboy Museum
Black cowboys played a large role in creating ranching opportunities in Fort Bend County. FOX 26 photojournalist Ray Williams shows the inside of a museum in Rosenberg that documents the history of Black cowboys.
Galveston church to receive grant in push to preserve historic Black churches in the US
FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Faires traveled to the Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church to see how they're using the grant money and why preserving the church's history is so important.
Houston ranked Top 20 for Black-owned businesses in the US, LendingTree says
Houston ranks in the top 20 for metro cities with the highest percentage of Black-owned businesses according to a survey by LendingTree
Michelle Obama teams with Audible for new podcast
Michelle Obama’s recent celebrity-filled book tour is becoming a podcast.
‘This is real’: Sesame Street’s first Black woman puppeteer fills ‘impactful’ role
Megan Piphus Peace never dreamed she'd be working on the same set she watched as a child — and inspiring young Black girls to pursue their passions.
The power of bands at Historically Black Colleges and Universities
For decades, bands at Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been wowing crowds with show-style marching. They also have dynamic sounds and plenty of dance moves.
When will Harriet Tubman finally be on the $20 bill?
Obama administration Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had selected Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, on the $20 bill. But that was years ago.
FOX’s ‘Next Level Chef’ judge hopes to inspire more Black women to follow her path
“When you can have people of color behind the screen and in front of the screen, it makes for much more authentic storytelling,” Nyesha Arrington said.
Black Americans weigh in on what’s needed to overcome racial inequality
Many say key institutions would need to be rebuilt, and that voting is one of the most effective ways to bring about change.
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor
Wes Moore was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor Wednesday during an inauguration ceremony at the State House in Annapolis.
Unique exhibit in Houston highlighting the history of Black newspapers in the city
Steppin' Back in Time exhibit shows how Black-owned newspapers have done much more than document current events and the role they play in history.
Exhibit at Houston City Hall showcases Black History through newspapers
The Steppin' Back in Time exhibit in the Rotunda at Houston City Hall isn’t only something to see, complete with interactive QR codes, it is something to experience.
Slavery reparations: How the US can follow one town's effort to right dark past
Should Black Americans be compensated for generations of oppression? From local communities to the steps of Congress, a PBS documentary airing on this MLK Day highlights the debate over reparations for slave descendants.
United Airlines Captain from Houston now mentoring and teaching future minority pilots
When Captain Corey Shepard was young, he says as a Black man, he never imagined becoming a pilot. Now, he's celebrating 16 years as a pilot for United Airlines.
Houston nurse creates app to help nurses provide virtual wound care
In the fourth and final part of our Black history month series highlighting black-owned businesses throughout the Houston area. FOX 26’s Gabby Hart is shining a light on a local nurse who saw a problem within the home healthcare profession and came up with a service to solve it.
Houston attorney makes history as first woman, Black chair at South Texas College of Law
A Houston attorney has made history after being appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors at her alma mater.
Houston woman starts yummy cookie business that has people nationwide leaving reviews
Kimbriana Chenier is the owner of ‘Kimmy Yum Yum Kookies’ Best Kookies EVER!!! – a business she started toward the beginning of the pandemic.