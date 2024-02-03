Phylicia Rashad is a renowned actress, singer, director, and producer. She was born in Houston, Texas, on June 19, 1948. Her parents, Vivian Ayers and William A. Rashad, were both educators and instilled in her a deep appreciation for education and the arts.

Phylicia Rashad's contributions to Black history are numerous, and her achievements have paved the way for countless individuals in the field of entertainment. One of her most notable roles is that of Clair Huxtable on the hit sitcom "The Cosby Show," which aired from 1984 to 1992. Playing the loving and wise matriarch of a close-knit Black family, Phylicia Rashad's portrayal of Clair Huxtable resonated with audiences around the world.

Rashad's contributions have not only enriched the diversity of her craft but have also opened doors for aspiring Black actors and actresses. In addition to her acting career, Phylicia Rashad has also been actively involved in advocating for social justice and equality.

She serves as a member of the advisory board for the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and is a frequent speaker at cultural events and educational institutions. In 2021, she served as the Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University, and she ended her tenure in 2023-2024.