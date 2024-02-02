Opal Lee, also known as "Grandma Opal," is a noted activist and advocate for the recognition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Born in Marshall, Texas, in 1926, Lee has spent decades tirelessly advocating for the recognition of one of the most significant events in American history - the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Before her activism, Lee worked as a teacher and librarian. It was through her work as a librarian, where she encountered stories of African Americans and their significant contributions to society, that she became passionate about preserving and celebrating black history.

In 2016, Lee made her mark in history by leading a 2.5-mile walk in Fort Worth, Texas, to raise awareness about the importance of Juneteenth and to call for its recognition as a federal holiday. This walk, known as "The Walk to Celebrate Juneteenth," attracted thousands of people and gained national media attention.

Lee's activism has not gone unnoticed. She has received numerous awards and recognition for her work, including the Texas Legislative Black Caucus Trailblazer Award, the Legacy Award from Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, and the key to the city of Fort Worth.