A new date has been set for the postponed 46th Annual "Original" MLK Parade in Downtown Houston.

The parade, presented by the City of Houston and the Black Heritage Society Inc., will now be held at 10 a.m. February 10 in Downtown Houston.

The parade was postponed in January due to freezing winter weather.

The parade will begin at the corner of Smith and McKinney in front of Houston City Hall.

File photo. 45th annual Original MLK Parade in 2023.

The theme is "Brotherly Love is the Strongest Advocacy for Peace, Freedom, and Justice for All."

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will serve as the Grand Marshal. Commissioner Adrián Garcia and Pastor Walter August Jr. will also serve as co-Grand Marshals. Organizers say they "exemplify brotherly love and selflessness, critical qualities of civil rights leaders."