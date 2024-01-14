Houston weather: Downtown Houston MLK Parade postponed due to safety concerns

The City of Houston has announced they have postponed Houston's downtown MLK parade and a separate Midtown parade due to public safety and weather concerns.

Officials said the MLK Boulevard trail ride scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday morning has also been postponed.

The date of the 46th annual "Original" MLK Day parade, hosted by Mayor John Whitmire and the Black Heritage Society, has yet to be determined. A second MLK parade, the 30th Grande Parade, has likewise to be rescheduled.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said in a news release that the safety of everyone is paramount.

"I made this decision based on the advice of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, HFD Chief Sam Peña, and George Buenik, director of the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Public Safety, who all agreed that postponing the parade is in the best interest of public safety for parade participants, observers, and first responders," said Mayor Whitmire.

"For several years, the City of Houston and the Black Heritage Society have joined to hold the parade to honor Dr. King’s life and legacy. While we will not be able to come together because of the forecast for dangerous wintery conditions, I urge everyone to take a moment on MLK Day to reflect on Dr. King’s teachings. Please check in on your family, friends, and neighbors to ensure they have what they need during the day and evening tomorrow," Whitmire said.