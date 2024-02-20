The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is marking Black History Month with its first 50th Anniversary President’s Lecture featuring author ReShonda Tate discussing her latest work, "The Queen of Sugar Hill: A Novel of Hattie McDaniel."

Courtesy of Amazon

Tate will delve into the life of Hattie McDaniel, the first African American to win an Academy Award.

McDaniel, renowned for her role as Mammy in "Gone With the Wind," faced challenges despite her Oscar win, shedding light on the struggles of Black performers in Hollywood.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Reshonda Tate Billingsley attends the 43rd NAACP Image Awards Luncheon at Beverly Hills Hotel on February 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/FilmMagic) Expand

Tate’s research offers insight into McDaniel’s journey, highlighting her groundbreaking achievements and enduring legacy.