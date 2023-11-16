Houston Dynamo FC announce 'no fees weekend' on tickets, free pre-match fan party

The Houston Dynamo will be hosting Sporting KC in the Western Conference Semifinals, and they want you there!

The game, which will take place at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 6 p.m., will offer no fees from SeatGeek on primary ticket sales from Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Ahead of the match, the Dynamo will also bring back "Orange Avenue," which is a free pre-match party, located on Rusk Street on the west side of Shell Energy Stadium. Fans can enjoy music from EZ Band and DJ Nemesis, while enjoying local food trucks and a cold beer in the Bud Light Beer Garden. Fans can also expect special appearances from Dynamo leadership and alumni.

Also, all fans in attendance for Sunday's game will receive a Houston Dynamo playoffs rally towel.

As part of a fierce historical rivalry, this is the sixth time that Houston and Kansas City will meet in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and the first time since the 2017 season. The Dynamo defeated Sporting 1-0 at home in the Wild Card game in 2017 and improved their series record to 4-1 against Kansas City in the postseason. Both teams met earlier this year in a knockout tournament with Houston securing a 1-0 victory at Shell Energy Stadium in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 10.