Houston Dynamo advance to Western Conference Final following 1-0 victory

The Houston Dynamo are headed to the Western Conference Final after a big win in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday night.

The Dynamo defeated Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on a goal by Franco Escobar in the 39th minute to advance in the playoffs at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Dynamo now advance to the Western Converence Final and will travel to face either LAFC or Seattle Sounders on Saturday, Dec. 2 for a place in the MLS Cup.

Congrats to the Dynamo!!