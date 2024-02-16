Two teens from Wyoming who were believed to be heading to League City after stealing guns and a vehicle have been arrested in Colorado, police say.

According to League City Police Chief Cliff Woitena, the two Wyoming runaways were arrested on Friday morning by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teens accused of stealing guns in Wyoming; increased police presence at League City schools

LCPD says the teens stole a 1969 white Chevy Chevelle and guns from a home in Wyoming on Feb. 8 and might be on their way to League City.

The police department was made aware of a possible threat to a League City school on Feb. 10 from the Lander, Wyoming police department. Officials say they reviewed the information Thursday but found no actionable threats to any schools.

Chief Woitena said the only link the teens have to League City is a female acquaintance of the boys in Wyoming who has an aunt and cousin who live in League City.

Detectives from LCPD Community Impact Unit (CIU), Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and Detectives from the Sterling Police Department worked together to find evidence of the juveniles in Sterling, Colorado.