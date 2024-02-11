In a joint effort with other law enforcement agencies, the League City Police Department is searching for two runaway teenagers who stole a vehicle and guns from a Wyoming home last week.

LCPD say the teens had stolen a 1969 white Chevy Chevelle and guns from a home in Wyoming on Feb. 8 and might be on their way to League City.

A threat was reportedly made by runaway teens from Lander Wyoming to an unknown League City school, according to the League City Police Department.

According to officials, Lander Police in Lander, Wyoming began reviewing the original report, and found the teens made a threat to an unidentified school in League City.

After receiving the tip, League Police said if the teens have not been found by Monday, they plan to have increased security and will patrol multiple schools in the area.

Officials say League Police is also working with Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies are School Liaison Officers for the Clear Creek Independent School District.

LCPD released an official statement on their Facebook account:,

"LCPD is aware of two runaway juveniles males who have stolen a 1969 white Chevy Chevelle and guns from a residence in Wyoming on February 8, 2024, and might be en route to League City. Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to locate the juvenile suspect".

"The safety and well-being of the citizens of League City, especially the children, is of high priority and concern for the League City Police Department. LCPD is aware of a possible threat to an unknown school in League City from the Lander Police Department in Lander, Wyoming and began reviewing the information received on Thursday night, February 8, 2024. At this time, there are no actionable threats to any League City preschools or other schools".

If the juvenile males have not been located before students return to school on Monday, be assured LCPD will have an increased presence patrolling the various schools in the city. All League City schools are encouraged to follow their standard security protocols."