Sugar Land deadly crash: Suspect arrested in deadly crash that killed Public Works employee

The Sugar Land Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a deadly crash that took the life of a Public Works employee, officials said.

40-year-old Overeth Riascos Barahona, a native of Columbia, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities said Barahona was driving a Toyota Highlander that struck and killed 56-year-old Joseph Aponte 56, of Needville on Wednesday.

Missouri City police were pursuing Barahona and two other men when the Highlander collided with a city of Sugar Land truck, driven by Aponte, a public works employee.

The collision occurred on the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90A at Gillingham Lane, just before 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said the three men burglarized a home in Missouri City shortly before the crash occurred, and stolen property from the burglary was found inside the Highlander.

Aponte was pronounced dead at the scene, and the three men in the Highlander were taken to the hospital.

Barahona was released from the hospital on Saturday and taken to the Sugar Land Police Department for further investigation before he goes to the Fort Bend County Jail. The other two men were arrested and charged with burglary by Sugar Land police.

A detainer on Barahona was placed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Authorities said Barahona has a lengthy criminal history.