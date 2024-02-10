Funeral services for former Sugar Land employee Joseph Aponte are scheduled for February 13 at Triska Funeral Home located at 612 Merchant Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., and funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m.

A reception will follow at the New Taiton Community Center located at 14221 FM 961 Road.

Aponte, a first-responder in the fleet division at Public Works, was struck and killed by suspects fleeing from Missouri City police on Wednesday.

"Our hearts are broken," said Mayor Joe Zimmerman. "We lost a valued member of our team in a senseless line-of-duty death. It was the worst day imaginable for all of us. Words can't describe the tremendous amount of pain and grief we are experiencing.

Sugar Land crash: 1 dead on Highway 90A; closed between Eldridge, Industrial

"This unprecedented tragedy has deeply affected our entire organization, but we are rallying together to provide for the needs of his family. We are committed to ensuring that they have the resources necessary in their time of need. This includes food, funeral expenses, counseling, benefits and more. Joe was a dedicated public servant who made a difference every single day for our community. He will not be forgotten!"

Aponte was born on August 19, 1967, in Sommers Point, New Jersey.