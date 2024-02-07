A chase ended in a crash in Sugar Land that left a city employee dead, police say.

Highway 90A is shut down in both directions between Industrial Boulevard and Eldrige Road while an investigation is conducted.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Authorities say the incident began as a chase of a burglary suspect out of Missouri City.

Sugar Land Police Chief Poland reports Missouri City police initiated the chase and Sugar Land police arrived on the scene of the crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sugar Land police investigate a deadly crash on Highway 90A.

Poland says the suspect's vehicle hit city employee Joseph Aponte's truck while he was crossing the intersection. Aponte, 57, died from his injuries. The family has been notified.

Aponte was a parts clerk for Fleet with the Sugar Land Public Works Department.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

Three people were inside the suspect vehicle and were taken to a hospital, officials say.

Chief Poland reports they will be seeking murder charges.

Police say the investigation is expected to take some time, and the roadway will remain closed until further notice. The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.