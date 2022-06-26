Fight at SE Houston tire shop turns into deadly double shooting; gunman at large

article

Authorities are investigating how a fight at a southeast Houston tire shop led up to two people getting shot to death.

Details are limited, but investigators were called for a shooting at a tire shop in the 7500 block of Bellfort a little after 11 a.m. Based on preliminary information by the Houston Police Department, officials said an unidentified shooter and a man got into an argument inside the shop that turned physical.

Another man, outside reportedly changing his tire heard the commotion, investigators said and tried to break up the fight. That's when police say the unidentified shooter fired several rounds, killing both men in and outside the shop.

Investigators say the shooter, who as of this writing remains at large, was described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s to early 30s. He reportedly took off in a mid-2000 model dark-colored GMC truck heading westbound on Bellfort.

It's unclear what the motive was, at this time, and Homicide Detectives are working to find out if the shooter and man inside the shop were coworkers or if one was a customer.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but officials are conducting an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.