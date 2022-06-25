2 killed, 2 hospitalized from apparent gunfight in southeast Houston

Officials say an apparent argument during a gathering in southeast Houston led to four people being shot.

Preliminary information by the Houston Police Department is officers were called to a home in the 4200 block of Madden Ln a little after 1:30 a.m.

Police say there was a gathering of 9-10 people when another group of men came to the home and an argument broke out between the two, followed by a gunfight.

We're told several shots were fired inside the home and multiple weapons were also recovered from inside the home.

Responding officers found two men, who were pronounced dead, and two other men, one with serious injuries and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe the men all know each other and are between the ages of 17 to early 20s.

No additional information was made available, as of this writing.