Women, girls living with special needs participate in 'Texas Miss Amazing' event

"I can do whatever I set my mind to and no limitations, but the sky," said B J Glaze, a participant in the Texas Miss Amazing Event.

Glaze is one of many young girls and women taking part in the event that will take place at 1 p.m. at Jersey Village High School.

"Girls and women with disabilities, even in the disability community, can be looked upon as kind of not being able to do things or not be able to accomplish things," said Amy Stoddard, National Director of Miss Amazing.

"It's a place for them to stand up and shine, get the attention they deserve, to be heard, to be seen and to express themselves," said Tina Chandler-Ducena, co-emcee of the Texas Miss Amazing Event.

Some of the participants are young, others are older. They answer questions on stage and show the audience what they are passionate about.

"I've had girls sing, dance, give speeches, show us how they ride horses, talk about animals," Stoddard said. "I had one young lady who was passionate about cleaning, so they brought a vacuum, and she vacuumed the stage."

"They live with special needs, they live with disabilities, and they're not letting anything get in their way," said actor and producer Carl Ducena. "Some of them can't walk, but they're up on that stage strutting their stuff."

Ducena and his wife Tina are co-emcees for the event.

"When you see all the challenges they are overcoming, and they don't care, they're going up and they're doing it anyway with a big smile on their face," Chandler-Ducena said.

"They deserve their opportunity to be on stage and shine, just like everybody else," said Chantal Coronado, Texas Miss Amazing State Director.

"Everyone is going to come off with a trophy with their tiara with their sash," Ducena said. "Everyone wins."

Each age division will crown a participant who will go on to compete in the National Miss Amazing Event.

"Every single one of the girls are winners no matter how you look at it," Stoddard said.

"No one can stop me," Glaze said. "I am who I am and I love me."

