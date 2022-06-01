Woman shot while driving near Downtown Houston

article

A woman was shot while driving near Downtown Houston on Tuesday night, police say.

The woman pulled over in the 400 block of Franklin and called for help, but it’s not known at this time where the shooting actually occurred.

According to police, the woman reported that she was driving, and then she felt pain.

Police say the bullet went through the trunk, through the seat and then struck the woman in the shoulder.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Authorities say she is expected to survive.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.