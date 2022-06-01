3 dead after fire at apartment complex in west Houston

article

Three people are dead after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in west Houston.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 12700 block of Whittington Drive.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

The fire department says crews entered the building and started getting residents out of apartments, but at some point, there were signs of an imminent collapse. Fire officials say crews got out of the building, and a partial collapse did occur.

The Houston Fire Department battled a fire at an apartment complex on Whittington Drive.

When firefighters were able to reenter the building, HFD says, they found three people dead. Those who died were described as a woman who uses a wheelchair and two men.

The medical examiner will determine their cause of death.

A total of six units were destroyed. HFD says they were able to contain the fire to one building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.