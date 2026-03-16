Houston weather: Wind advisory in effect for much of Monday

The Brief Wind advisory and chilly air today Cold night tonight with some areas near freezing Sunny skies and warmer weather ahead



A wind advisory is in effect Monday as strong winds from the north sweep into the area. Expect dry air and highs in the 50s.

Very windy, much cooler today

A wind advisory remains in effect through this evening as strong north winds continue to sweep cooler air across Southeast Texas.

Expect a very windy and chilly day at the Rodeo and some rides might actually be temporarily closed due to high winds.

Cold night ahead

Winds gradually ease tonight and temperatures fall quickly under clear skies. Some inland spots could get close to freezing by early morning, while the Houston metro could drop into the upper 30s. We'll rebound nicely with highs in the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Sunny, much warmer days return

After the chilly start Tuesday, sunshine sticks around and temperatures begin to rebound.

The rest of the week looks dry with calmer winds and a dramatic warm-up with upper 80s possible by the end of the week!