More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston.

Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.

Family members and Tamara's current boyfriend say they were at the residence at the time of the shooting. They reported to authorities that the ex-boyfriend arrived at the home unannounced. Sawyer let him inside and the two went inside a bedroom.

Reports say that a couple of minutes later, they heard several gunshots, and found Sawyer in the room unresponsive. The family attempted to get the ex-boyfriend to drop the gun, but when he didn't they ran to call 911.

Another shot was heard and the family returned to find the ex-boyfriend dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to conduct the follow-up investigation.