Teen boys shot in head in attempted murder-suicide, HCSO says

Two teenage boys are in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head after an attempted murder-suicide, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a shooting in progress around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 6900 block of Round Rose Ct. in Spring.

When Pct. 4 deputies arrived at the scene, they found both boys, ages 15 and 17, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Both teens were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. The 15-year-old is in surgery at Texas Children's Hospital and the 17-year-old is in critical condition at Memorial Hermann - The Woodlands Medical Center.

Officials say the two teenagers are just friends and have no family relations.

RELATED: 'We have to take back our kids,' parents speak as Harris Co., Houston launch new crime initiatives

There were two adult females in the home who officials say are sisters of the 15-year-old.

"The 15-year-old does live here at the residence. The 17-year-old was visiting," said HCSO Sgt. Greg Pinkins. "Information that we have is those two individuals were in a room listening to music when members of the family heard pops. They go in to investigate, and that’s when they discovered both of the males with gunshot wounds."

Officials say it appears that the initial gunman may have been the 17-year-old.

MORE: 14-year-old girl shot when someone opened fire into car she was in

One neighbor tells FOX 26 he was shocked to wake up to the news this morning.

"I was not expecting anything was going to happen here in this neighborhood. It’s really peaceful and really quiet, and all of the neighbors are really friendly. We live like a family here," said Syed Shahid.

HCSO investigators and CSI responded to the scene, where an investigation remains underway.