'We have to take back our kids,' parents speak as Harris Co., Houston launch new crime initiatives

Within the last few months, Harris County and Houston have announced new initiatives to crack down on youth violence as more incidents of teens being involved in incident occur.

With more teens involved in gun related incidents across the country, many parents believe these measures are needed.

"We have to take back our kids from the streets, we have to take back our community," says Pamela Hayens, mother of three and educator.

Harris County and the city of Houston addressed youth and gun violence. Monday, Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke in front of organizations from all over the country about a new initiative to stop gang and youth violence.

"Most cities are experiencing a rise in crime, the 16-24 age group is the group that is kind of driving our numbers," says Turner. "The reality is they have access to guns."

Mayor Turner said there are 20,000 gang members in Houston, and their goal is to decrease that number by providing summer internships for teens and young adults.

"What are we doing? Have we failed our kids?" says Hayens. "For me as a single mother and educator, what can I do to help prevent these from happening?"

Hayens says youth gun violence has become too much."

"We can take control. We just have to say no, not my kid, not my community, and not today," says Haynes. "It’s going to get worse and that’s the scary part."

"I’ve gone through so many funerals of my former kids, current students, and it is heartbreaking to see parents have to bury their children," says Haynes. "It’s really scary."

In May, Harris County addressed the growing issue, by announcing a $4 million initiative that will focus on programs prioritizing communities with high juvenile justice referrals.

Hayens believes changes have to start at home.

"I think they are critical and urgent. Our response to bring in these programs are essential to positive youth development," says Helen Stage with Change Happens. "To make sure we have a robust group of organizations that are responding to the needs of our young people in that community."

The non-profit, Change Happens, is spearheading the county’s effort, and is looking for grass-root organizations to get involved.

The application process will open on Aug. 8.

