Man killed in front of his home, teen hospitalized during drive-by shooting

article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly drive-by shooting Friday night in southwest Houston.

It happened at a home in the 4400 block of Bugle Rd around 11:30 p.m. That's when responding officers with the Houston Police Department found an unidentified man dead in his front yard.

A teenage neighbor, 17, was also found shot and rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but homicide detectives will be surveilling the area for any cameras to help find the shooters.

No additional information was released as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.