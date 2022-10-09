Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff

Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct.

That's where responding deputies were called to a shooting and found two people shot to death.

Based on preliminary information, Sheriff Gonzalez says the woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, as it appears he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to look into the incident.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.