Woman found dead under overpass on Holly Street near NRG

A woman found dead in south Houston near NRG on Monday is being investigated by Houston police.

On Monday, around 8:40 a.m., Houston Fire Department officials called police after a woman was found dead under an overpass in the 1900 block of Holly Street.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

An investigation into the woman's cause of death is being pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.