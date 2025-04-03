The Brief Houston has the 3rd most build-to-rent communities in the country, with 4,836 units expected to be complete by 2026. BTR communities offer renters a single-family house lifestyle. Tricon Peek Road is opening with 175 homes in Katy.



The high price of homes and lower inventory has put many homebuyers on the sidelines of the real estate market. There is also a shortage of affordable housing in greater Houston.

‘Build-to-rent’ community offers affordable alternative

What we know:

As a result of this high demand, more build-to-rent communities are being constructed in the Houston area to offer an alternative. These are communities of houses built specifically for renters rather than buyers, that also usually offer close proximity to good school districts.

Houston ranks third in the U.S. for build-to-rent homes, with 4,836 units expected to be complete by 2026, according to a RentCafe survey.

Local perspective:

Tricon Peek Road at 22851 Terrazzo Drive in Katy is holding its grand opening, created in partnership with HHS Residential.

The Tricon Peek Road community offers 3- and 4-bedroom homes, two-car garages, fenced backyards, plus maintenance services for any needed repairs. It is a brand-new, professionally managed, build-to-rent community of 175 single-family homes.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Those are amenities that can give renters a single-family home lifestyle, without having to invest a 20% down payment that's often required to buy a home.

Instead, BTRs usually only require a month or two of rent and security deposits to get started, much like renting an apartment.

The demand for housing has gone up as 120,000 more people now live in Houston. Between 2018 and 2023, the Kinder Institute for Urban Research’s 2024 ‘State of Housing’ report found the cost of a home in greater Houston went up 43%.