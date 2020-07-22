Woman accusing sheriff’s deputy of sexual assault tells her story

One woman is telling her story accusing a sheriff's deputy of sexual assault.

"Who do you call," the woman said. "Who do you call and tell."

The woman wanted her face to be shown but asked that we not identify her by name.

After talking to her mom, she says she called the sheriff’s department about one of their own.

The woman alleges sheriffs deputy Kenneth Reed, 45, sexually assaulted her. He's now charged with sexual assault and relieved of duty due to that felony charge.

After asking about her dog, she says, Reed who was in uniform and a marked vehicle, took her phone and looked through her photos.

Advertisement

RELATED: HCSO deputy charged for sexually assaulting woman while her daughter waited in car

"Now I'm nervous. I'm shaking, I'm trembling," the woman said. "He said get it, so I reached in to get the phone and that's when he sexually assaulted me."

She says Reed committed the alleged sex crime in front of her 7-year-old daughter.

"I believe it was satisfaction for him to know that a child was watching," the woman said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

"We don't know what was going through the 7-year-olds mind, would she be next," said the woman's attorney U.A. Lewis.

Lewis says she believes this isn't the first time Reed has done something like this.

She says Reed sent her client a repulsive video and nude picture of himself.