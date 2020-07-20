HCSO deputy charged for sexually assaulting woman while her daughter waited in car

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with sexual assault after a complaint.

Dep. Kenneth Reed, 45, is being relieved of duty because of the felony charge, which was filed Monday.

A woman reported on March 18 that a uniformed deputy sexually assaulted her with his hands after she encountered him in the 15700 block of Bammel Village Drive.

The woman told investigators that she had driven there with plans to take a walk with her young daughter. The investigation revealed that Reed initiated a conversation with the woman, and then told her to put her daughter back into her vehicle. Reed then called the woman over to his patrol car, where he sexually assaulted her, according to the woman.

Reed has been on non-law enforcement duty since the allegation was made in March.

Officials say there will now be an internal affairs review that will lead to disciplinary action, which could end with Reed's termination.

Investigators are urging any other possible victims to contact the Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Division at 713-274-5003.